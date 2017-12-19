Prosecutor: Driver in deadly school bus crash was on phone

Johnthony Walker in court (Photo: WTVC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston said in court Tuesday that Johnthony Walker received a call at 3:17 p.m. that lasted nearly four minutes. Pinkston said the first 911 call about the crash came in at 3:20 p.m.

Authorities say Walker was speeding in November 2016 when he wrecked the bus on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children. The 25-year-old faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Walker made bond and is out of jail, awaiting a Feb. 27 trial date.

