Two injured in early morning Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured.

According to a release, officers responded to the 1100 block of N. 30th Street around 4:05 Tuesday morning after receiving a Shotspotter alert.

When they arrived, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

