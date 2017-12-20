‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’: Flirtatious duet or victim of #MeToo movement?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) — The song “Baby It’s Cold Outside” floods the radio at this time each year, but some listeners feel the lyrics could be interpreted as sexual coercion, especially with the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The popular holiday song was written in 1944 and portrays a man listed as “wolf” who is attempting to convince a female guest, known as “mouse,” that they should spend the evening together because of the winter weather.

Some believe that lines like “Say what’s in this drink?” and “The answer is no” sound like the man is forcing the woman to stay with him.

Take a listen for yourself:

Others say that the song’s underlying meaning is overblown.


Click here for the lyrics.

