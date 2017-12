A 23-year-old man from Chadbourn, N.C., was shot and killed in the Loris area of the county early Wednesday morning, according to Horry County police.

Bryan D. Marlowe was shot and killed in the roadway of Redenbo Drive on Dec. 20, according to police.



Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.