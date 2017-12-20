Dollar General employees accused of stealing nearly $28,000 in goods

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four people who work at the Dollar General in Supply are accused of stealing several items from the business.

According to the arrest warrants, Cheryl Hickman, 44, Kimberly Rhodes, 25, Denise Davis, 34, and Donna Norton-Espinosa, 37, all took food, clothing, household items and toys from the Dollar General on Holden Beach Road.

The larcenies took place between December 13 and December 19.

The items stolen are valued at $27,460. They are each charged with larceny by employee.

Hickman and Rhodes are in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Norton-Espinosa is under a $5,000 bond.

Davis is out of jail on bond.