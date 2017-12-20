Hoggard’s Christian Hollar commits to Lafayette College

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the leaders of the Hoggard Vikings defense has announced his commitment to play football at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Christian Hollar announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter.

In a statement, Hollar said he is excited to continue his academic and athletic career at Lafayette Collge and is proud to be a leopard.

Christian Hollar was one of the 2017 Hoggard High School Varsity Football Team Captains and played the middle linebacker position.

Earlier this month, he was selected as an NFL Carolina Panthers Community Captain.