Countdown to Christmas: Better hurry to ship any last minute gifts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Have you finished sending out all of your holiday gifts? If not, time is ticking! We are now less than a week until Christmas.

Wednesday was the final day to ship those packages out using priority shipping to guarantee that last minute package will arrive by Christmas Day.

At Ship and Mail Plus in Wilmington workers say it has been very busy with lots of people rushing to get those final gifts mailed out.

Priority shipping is the only way to guarantee those items will arrive on time. Store owner Joanna Puritz says she has been so busy this holiday season she hired two part-time employees to keep up with the rush.

“If they really want it to get there they should start driving, otherwise come on in we will do our best and we will just tell you what all of our carriers tell us is they will do their best to get the package there,” Puritz said. “We’re not saying it wont get there, we’re saying that it may not get there.”

If you missed Wednesday’s deadline for priority shipping, the deadline to overnight is December 22 but it will cost you a pretty penny for that service.