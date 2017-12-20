Humpday Health: Buying active gifts this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plenty of people hit the stores on Black Friday and throughout December to buy the hot electronics for their loved ones for Christmas, but what if you could buy sports equipment and keep them active throughout the year?

“Sports are a pretty popular gift and a pretty fun gift. They get people out and get them active,” said Play It Again Sports store manager James Zachry.

It’s holiday shopping season and your child may put the latest gadget from the tech world on their Christmas list, but that doesn’t mean you have to buy it.

“You could find it really easy just to stay inside and play video games or just spend the whole day on your phone,” said Zachry.

Zachry says instead of getting them something that will keep them inside the house, why not buy something that will get them outside and active?

“Just that simple gift of a baseball glove and a baseball and you can go outside for an hour or a soccer ball and you can go shoot on a goal and be outside for hours,” said Zachry.

But there are also the health benefits kids get from getting outside and being active.

“We do a lot of fitness equipment. We sell golf, disc golf, we have bikes, lacrosse, hockey, baseball, softball, we do a little bit of everything here. This time around the holidays, it only amps up,” said Zachry.

So when you’re going shopping this holiday season, consider amping up your child’s gift by buying an active gift, rather than that new phone or television.

It’ll get the kids outside and playing, and hopefully, even the little ones will reap some health benefits.