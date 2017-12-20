Nonprofit pays off layaway balances for Fort Bragg families

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A national nonprofit organization has paid off around $2,000 in layaway balances for 12 military families at a Fort Bragg retailer in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that the 12 families were called to the South Post Exchange under the guise of a customer appreciation exchange Tuesday to learn the balances for their layaway items had been fully paid.

The funds were donated by Pay Away the Layaway, which plans to pay off $10,000 in layaway balances for military families nationwide.

Exchange general manager Bill Shofner says the families were selected based on the balance and items, with a focus on families that had put clothing and toys on layaway.

