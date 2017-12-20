PAID IN FULL: Family surprises school by paying lunch balances

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Some Brunswick County families are getting a little early Christmas gift from a family who decided to zero out some debts at a local school. Parents should be getting a little phone call or message this week!

The random act of kindness happened at Bolivia Elementary School. On Monday, December 18th, three generations of the Mercer family(Worth, Worth jr, and Steve) came to Bolivia Elementary to finish what another family member started.

Tonia Rubio, a sister and daughter who now lives in Alaska and instrumental in having her family be part of the gift, donated $500 to the pay off lunch balances at the school. The Mercer men paid the rest for a total of more than 11 hundred dollars that will wipe out the bills for 80 students.

“It relieves a lot of stress from the parents and those students,” Principal Kelly Andrews said of the act of kindness. “If they are coming daily and know they owe the cafeteria, that’s extra pressure on them that this little Christmas miracle kind of takes care of for them.”

The $1,109.85 donation goes a long way into the new year for 80 students at Bolivia Elementary. Principal Andrews says she hopes more random acts of kindness will happen like this at other schools in the area.