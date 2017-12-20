Police: NC man caught naked in bed with 15-year-old boy gets prison time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina man who authorities say was caught naked in bed with a 15-year-old boy will spend time in prison after being convicted on child sex and child pornography charges.

On Tuesday, District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Garrett Ritson Young, 31, entered a guilty plea to the charges of statutory sex offense against a child 15 years of age or younger and taking indecent liberties with a child in relation to the case involving the 15-year-old boy.

Resident Superior Court Judge John Nobles sentenced Young to 16 to 25 years in prison.

He will have to register as a sex offender when released, and the judge recommended mental health treatment for Young while in prison.

Young had been sentenced on Nov. 3 in federal court to 15 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Jan. 4 to a home in the Vanceboro area, where a parent reported Young was naked in bed with their 15-year-old son.

The 15-year-old told deputies he met Young online and the two had sex multiple times and exchanged nude photos and videos, according to authorities.

Craven County deputies searched Young’s residence in Jacksonville, where they seized a ScanDisk memory card and a cell phone.

Authorities said an FBI analysis found 291 images and 201 videos of child exploitation, including some with sadistic or masochistic conduct.

Young also admitted making videos of himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl, as well as making a video of himself with another minor, authorities say.

A separate investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office into Young’s activities is still pending.