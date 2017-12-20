Apples sold at NC Aldi stores recalled for possible listeria contamination

BATAVIA, Ill. (WNCN) — Aldi has announced a voluntary recall of a variety of apples sold in stores across North Carolina due to possible listeria contamination, according to a press release from the company.

The recall was made “in cooperation with Jack Brown Produce Inc., and out of an abundance of caution,” the company wrote.

The apples were available for purchase in stores beginning Dec. 13.

The company immediately removed the apples from its stores upon notification from Jack Brown Produce, the release said.

The potentially affected apples were sold in a limited number of stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

The following product types and UPC codes are impacted by the recall:

  • Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139
  • Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897
  • Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175
  • Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015
  • Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

Jack Brown Produce recall (Photo: FDA.gov)

No illnesses related to the apples have been reported and no other Aldi products are affected, the company said.

If any customers purchased the affected apples, they should immediately throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Jack Brown Produce recall (Photo: FDA.gov)

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Jack Brown Produce Inc. at 616-887-9568, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

