Student’s senior project raises awareness about opioid abuse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One student’s senior project is continuing to help raise awareness on the opioid epidemic in New Hanover County.

As part of a graduation project New Hanover High School senior Francis Meehan has been teaching fellow classmates about his research.

He said he chose this project because it hits close to home, his cousin is a recovering addict.

Until he did this project he said he did not realize how big of an issue this epidemic is in our area making awareness his mission.

“I’m glad about this just because at first I didn’t really know it was going to be this big of a deal but the more I did it the more I spread awareness,” Meehan said. “I guess after this a lot more people know more about this topic and what our community is going through.”

Meehan presented two times to different classes Wednesday morning.

He was one of the only students who presented to multiple classes because his teachers also felt this was a topic that needed to be shared.