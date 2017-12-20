‘They’re like part of my family’: Tregembo park shares their side about losing bears

The USDA cited Wilmington's Tregembo Zoo for health problems Ben the Bear was suffering. The zoo says Ben is doing better.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is now hearing from the Tregembo Animal Park owner about their two bears that have been relocated to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

This move comes after two women filed a lawsuit against the animal park in August. Sherry Tregembo said the park reached a settlement.

The lawsuit claimed the park’s treatment of the bears, named Ben and Booger, violated North Carolina’s anti-cruelty statute.

Tregembo disagrees, adding she had no choice but to settle because they could not afford to continue paying attorney fees.

Tregembo is not happy with the outcome, but wishes the best for Booger and Ben.

“We’re all very upset and sad, I mean I’ve had Ben the bear since 2004 and had Booger since 2006. So they’re, they’re like part of my family,” Tregembo said. “I hope they at least take care of them and give them love and attention like they get here every day.”

Tregembo said they do not plan on changing any protocols in place at the park because everything is in compliance with the USDA.