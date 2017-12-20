Veterinarian accused of fatally shooting barking dog

Investigators say 15-month-old Bruzer was shot and killed. (Photo: WDSU)

Jefferson Parish, LA (WDSU) – A Louisiana veterinarian was arrested on suspicion of killing her neighbor’s dog because of constant barking, police said.

Dr. Kelly Folse, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Bruizer, a 15-month-old American bulldog on Dec. 13. Bruizer’s owner reportedly left the pup in the backyard while at work.

A relative found the dog lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to the head, according to The Times-Picayune.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Folse had previously made numerous threats against the dog because she thought he barked too much. Investigators also said Folse believed the dog was aggressive.

Upon finding the severely injured pup, the family coincidentally took Bruizer to Abadie Veterinary Hospital, where Folse works. However, she did not treat the pup nor was she at the clinic when he arrived.

Detectives later executed a search warrant on Folse’s home and recovered undisclosed narcotics, according to the newspaper.

Folse was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. She is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a firearm and two counts of drug possession.

