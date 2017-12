Police officer shows off pipes with impromptu performance of "O Holy Night." (Photo: Portland Police Department)

PORTLAND, Maine (WZTV) — A Portland, Maine, police officer is gaining some attention for his stunning impromptu performance of “O Holy Night.”

Officer Jeremy Turner and Officer Keller were working a foot beat when Turner decided to show off some talent not usually seen at the police department.

Surrounded by Christmas lights and snow, Turner belted out a beautiful performance of “O Holy Night.”