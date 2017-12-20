WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Saving green by going green. That’s what the City of Wilmington says is happening ever since they renovated their old garage in 2009 and turned it into an energy efficient street sweeper facility.

The city says the facility’s electric bill for the past year was just $478 which averaged about $40 per month.

A non-green building of the same size would cost about $12,000 dollars per year.

Although they generated more than 7,500 kilowatts per hour of electricity by the buildings solar panels this year, the facility used less than 2,000 kwh.