Wilmington Police investigating armed robbery at GameStop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a late night armed robbery at GameStop.

The store is located at 334 South College Road.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the store around 10 p.m. Tuesday. A store clerk told officers she was beginning to close the business when a man with a gun entered, demanded money and locked her in a storage closet.

Police said the suspect is a black male about 5’5”-5’8” and weighing between 150-170 pounds. Police said he ran from the store with two Xbox One Xs, three Nintendo Switches, one Playstation 4 Pro and cash. The suspect was wearing black shoes, black jeans, a grey hoodie with the hood pulled up and a black coat over the hoodie. His face was also covered with a bandanna or scarf, and he wore gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.