‘Bologna Bandit’ strikes several homes, churches

CROFTON, KY (WTVF) — Officials with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a string of break-ins at churches and homes by someone several residents have named the “bologna bandit.”

A CCSO spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that patrols have stepped up their presence in Crofton after the increase in burglaries within the last month.

“Lord, why can’t we catch this guy?” Lighthouse of Crofton Assembly of God Church Pastor George Linton jokingly asked.

Pastor Linton’s church has been broken into for the second time in only five days.

The culprit ransacked his office, shattered a sanctuary window, and broke through the back door.

Despite the trouble to get in, the person responsible only stole a total of four packs of bologna, a block of cheese, and bread during both burglaries.

“We’ve nicknamed this guy the ‘bologna bandit’ because that’s all he’s taken since he’s been here. Our church is about feeding people, so if he’s hungry, don’t kick in the door. Just come ask me, and I’ll feed you,” said Linton.

Det. Lt. Scott Noisworthy said the common thread in all of the recent burglaries is that only food and change were stolen.

“We ask residents to stay vigilant, make sure doors are locked, and make sure vehicles are secured,” said Det. Lt. Noisworthy.

Authorities have not named a suspect, but the CCSO released a picture of a man who they consider as a person of interest.

Joseph Scott Parrott, otherwise known as Scott Pailoi, currently has two warrants for his arrest.

Investigators described him as a notorious burglar who would commit the same crime upon release.

Parrott was arrested 17 times in Christian County, majority of those were for burglary, from as early as 2000, according to jail records.

A Kentucky Department of Corrections spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that Parrott was granted parole and discharged to supervision in February 2017.

There was a warrant issued for him in November once he avoided supervision.

The spokesperson added that he served at several facilities during his incarceration but was most recently housed in the McCracken County Jail.

Parrott was sentenced to four years for criminal impersonation of a forged instrument in 2015, according to a McCracken County clerk.

“We would like him caught to get help, but as a church, we’re not upset with him. We’re going to love him because that’s what God tells you to do,” said Linton.

If you see Parrott, contact the Christian County dispatch center immediately at 270-890-1300 or 911.