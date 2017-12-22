City of Wilmington offers holiday trash tips

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you have a lot of trash to get rid of after the holidays, the City of Wilmington has some trash tips for you.

City trash customers can put out as much trash as they like on their first scheduled pickup following Christmas without having to purchase excess trash stickers.

scheduled pickup following Christmas without having to purchase excess trash stickers. City trash customers can recycle their Christmas trees curbside. Simply remove all ornaments and lights and place it curbside on your regular pickup day. Remember not to block storm drains, water meters or fire hydrants.

Old holiday lights can be recycled at any New Hanover County library through Jan. 5

Almost all wrapping paper is recyclable – except foil wrapping. Just place it in your blue cart.

Remember, there is no limit on how much you can recycle. If your blue cart is full, place excess in another container next to your recycling cart.

Also, if your trash day is Monday, there will not be trash service on Christmas. Instead, your pickup day will be Wednesday.