Cooper: McComas resignation ‘appropriate thing to do’

Danny McComas (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Danny McComas has resigned from the State Board of Transportation, effective immediately.

McComas submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Roy Cooper today. While the letter doesn’t go into detail why he is resigning, McComas thanked the governor for the opportunity.

The governor’s office says Gov. Cooper received McComas’ resignation and believes stepping down was the appropriate thing to do.

Just last week, WUNC public radio reported on allegations that in 2003, McComas dragged  a 26-year-old lobbyist around his office by the ponytail. In the article, McComas denied pulling the woman by the hair and told WUNC  “that sounds to me like it would be something terrible.” He added, “If that happened, I think she should have called the police right then and there.”

McComas served in the NC General Assembly from 1994 to 2012, before resigning and serving as chairman of the NC State Ports Authority.

He joined the NC Board of Transportation in March.

We reached out to McComas but have not heard back.

