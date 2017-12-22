Mark Schwahn fired from ‘The Royals’ after sexual harassment accusations

Mark Schwahn accused of sexual harassment (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The creator and show-runner of One Tree Hill has been fired from his current show after more than forty women have accused him of sexual harassment.

Variety reports that Mark Schwahn was fired from E!’s “The Royals” Thursday.

Lionsgate TV, which produces the show, said in a statement that Schwahn “will not be coming back.”

Many women started accusing Schwahn of sexual harassment after a former writer for One Tree Hill tweeted out details of Schwahn’s harassment.

Her claims were then supported in a letter by 18 women who had worked on the show.