NC unemployment up to 4.3 percent in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina was one of only two states to see unemployment rates rise in November, jumping to 4.3 percent.

The state Commerce Department said Friday the increase from October’s 4.1 percent rate pushed the jobless measure to its highest level since May, when it was 4.5 percent. Only North Dakota also saw an unemployment rate increase in November.

North Carolina had a better-than-average increase in employment over the year, adding 71,500 jobs since November 2016. But number of employed people fell by nearly 3,300 between October and November.

