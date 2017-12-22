NC Utilities Commission approves water service rate increase for Hampstead residents

Water flowing into a sink at a home in Belvedere Plantation in Hampstead (Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Despite a public hearing where Pender County residents spoke out about a proposed water rate hike, the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved the request.

The residents of Belvedere Plantation in Hampstead have complained about discolored water and other issues in recent months.

The Utilities Commission determined that Carolina Water Service of North Carolina provides “adequate” service and approved the requested rate increase.

Many residents are unhappy about this, but would not speak on camera.

One woman, Kate Combs, says her water has improved recently, so she isn’t as worried about the increase as some of her neighbors are.

“They don’t seem to understand that this is an inconvenience that we’re fortunate to have, because we already have good water running to our houses. It could be a lot worse, we could have no water, we could have GenX, we don’t have any of that,” said Combs.

The new rates will provide CWSNC a thirteen percent annual increase in revenues.