Seven farmers selected in Pee Dee, Grand Strand to grow hemp

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) has selected seven of 20 farmers in our area to participate in the 2018 SC Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Agriculture.

The famers represent 15 counties.

“The Industrial Hemp Pilot Program creates a new opportunity for South Carolina farmers to increase crop diversity,” said Hugh Weathers, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture. “Interest in the program was strong, and the Department of Agriculture worked diligently to select a broad representation of growers.”

The 20 permit recipients were chosen from 131 applications.

That farmers selected are listed below:

– Dupree Atkinson of Marion County

– Steven Neal Baxley, Jr. of Marion County

– Lynell Braught, Ph.D. of Hampton County

– David Bulick of Charleston County

– Albert Bueno of Orangeburg County

– Patrick Edward Burch of Florence County

– Kevin R. Dean of Charleston and Williamsburg Counties

– John Andrew Fogle of Orangeburg County

– Danny Lee Ford II of Pickens County

– Thomas Garrison of Anderson County

– Patrick Jamison, Jr. of Orangeburg and Lexington Counties

– Deborah Justice of Oconee County

– Harry Bancroft (Chip) Limehouse III of Aiken County

– Robert Mason of Marion County

– Matthew H. O’Brien of Fairfield County

– Janel Ralph of Horry County

– John Rivers of Sumter County

– Robbie Springs of Florence County

– Joesph Watson of Saluda County

– Robert Wilkins, Jr. of Florence County

The release said selection was based on several key factors, including: completed application; agriculture experience; geographic balance across South Carolina; accredited college/university partner; purpose of the crop; processor experience and location; and ability to secure needed equipment and financing.

Five accredited universities will work with pilot program participants: University of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, Clemson University and USC Beaufort.

Governor Henry McMaster signed H.3559 into law in May, making it legal for 20 South Carolina farmers to grow up to 20 acres of industrial hemp in 2018 for research purposes, in accordance with the 2014 Farm Bill.

“This is a new industry for South Carolina, and we’re hopeful that these first 20 growers will lay a strong foundation for an expanded 2019 program,” said Weathers. “Ultimately it’s about growth and expansion for our farmers and our economy.”

For more information about the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov.