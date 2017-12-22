TSA seizes another loaded firearm at North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration have seized another loaded handgun at a North Carolina airport checkpoint.

A news release from TSA on Friday said an officer spotted the loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver in a woman’s carry-on bag as it passed through the x-ray machine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The passenger was questioned by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and cited for carrying a weapon on airport property.

It’s the 68th firearm detected at Charlotte Douglas in 2017, compared to 54 in all of 2016.

