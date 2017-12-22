Wilmington business raises $2K for Special Olympics of New Hanover Co.

It all started when customers began purchasing rocks to paint and then brought them in as gifts for owner Mike Tarter. (Photo: Matt Bennett/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Friday was the painted rock fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics of New Hanover County.

It was held at Mike’s Mulch and Stone on Carolina Beach Road.

It all started when customers began purchasing rocks to paint and then brought them in as gifts for owner Mike Tarter.

After building up quite a collection, he wondered what to do with all of those rocks. That’s when the idea to raise money for the Special Olympics was born and the support continued to grow.

“910 Rocks was a huge help, a bunch of people gave rocks for that, The Kindness Rocks project, and Wilmington Rocks, these Facebook groups,” Tarter said. “People would buy rocks and they would paint them, and when they heard what we were doing they would donate rocks for this cause.”

They received over 250 rocks and raised more than $2,200 between the silent auction and other donations.