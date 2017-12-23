Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen near Bald Head Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard said they rescued two fishermen aboard a vessel disabled and taking on water 20 miles southeast of Bald Head Island Friday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington received notification at 3:50 p.m. that the 50-foot fishing vessel Shannondoah was experiencing engine issues. The men contacted watchstanders later to notify them the engine had lost power and the vessel was taking on water.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Oak Island assisted.

When they arrived they towed the vessel to the South Harbor Village Marina in Oak Island.

“The biggest thing that helped the fishermen was that they contacted us first when there was an inkling of an issue, then followed up later when the engine died,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs, coxswain for the case. “Their early contact ensured we knew the issues they were having and were all the more prepared before getting on scene.”

The Coast Guard said the on-scene weather conditions were 14 knot winds and six to eight-foot seas.