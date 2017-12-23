Countdown to Christmas continues with last minute shopping

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Have you finished all of your holiday shopping yet? Many shoppers checked off their final items over the weekend.

“I’m still looking for some last minute gifts,” shopper Ramiro Santiago said.

As the countdown to Christmas continues time is running out to purchase those final presents but many shoppers still have a few items to check off their lists.

“Probably 3 or 4 more items and then we’ll be done,” shopper Keith Dozier said.

Days before Christmas dozens of shoppers searched for unique gifts inside the Old Wilmington City Market and store owners don’t mind.

“I”m going to be a last minute shopper too, so and that’s always fun because generally people are always in a good mood,” store owner Mike Bryand said.

While some people try to get their shopping done earlier because of large crowds others find it exciting.

“Some of my best childhood memories are going Christmas shopping at the last minute,” Bryand said.

Store owners who may not have had time because of the busy time of year said they have a back up idea.

“An emergency plan B, a lot of people in retail like us if you don’t have time to go out and fill up the bags you sometimes do get a lot of gift cards and you put the gift cars in the Christmas cards and everything is fine,” store owner Gene Vadies said.

One shopper said he tries to spend extra time picking out unique gifts for his loved ones but at the end of the day it’s about more than giving and receiving.

“I just think it’s the family time you get to spend. Ya know I feel like that’s what it’s all about ya know,” Santiago said. “It’s not about the gifts or how much money you put into it. I think it’s about ya know what amount of time you get to spend with them and what it means to them.”

Many of the shoppers who went to Old Wilmington City Market said they enjoy the unique gifts they find there versus a chain store.