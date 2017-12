CATAWBA, N.C. (AP) – Investigators say a space heater appeared to be the cause of a fire that killed a 69-year-old man in his North Carolina home.

Authorities say Bobby Finley died around 5 p.m. Saturday in his single wide mobile home in Catawba County.

Deputies told media outlets they are helping firefighters investigate the cause of the blaze, and say it appears to have started near a space heater.

No one else was injured in the fire.