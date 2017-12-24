Running from California to Wrightsville Beach for a cause

David Chandler spent 91 days running across America for a good cause. His final stop was Wrightsville Beach. (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One man has spent the last couple months running across America, and his last stop was at Wrightsville Beach.

David Chandler, 26, started running in Santa Monica, California on September 25. After 91 days of running, he finished his trek across America on Sunday at Wrightsville Beach.

He started running to raise money for kids with mental health issues and substance abuse struggles.

After crossing the finish line, he found it hard to believe what he had accomplished.

“I’ve just been smiling the last 20 miles all day today it’s been unreal. it didn’t matter that i was getting rained on and cold and wet I still don’t know what to think of it or how to process what just happened. ”

Chandler’s goal was to raise $10,000 and at last check he had raised a little more than $9,000. He partnered with the Sky’s the Limit Fund to help raise that money.