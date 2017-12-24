SANTA TRACKER: Take a look at where Santa is in real time

See Santa make his rounds across the Globe! (NORAD)

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of volunteers at an Air Force base in Colorado were answering questions on Sunday from eager children who wanted to know where Santa was on his Christmas Eve travels.

NORAD Tracks Santa got underway early Sunday morning at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was the 62nd year for the wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

Some key facts about the program:

HOW TO GET NORAD UPDATES:

The toll-free telephone number for NORAD tracks Santa is 877-Hi NORAD or 877-446-6723. About 1,500 volunteers answer the phones in shifts throughout Christmas Eve.

The website is www.noradsanta.org, with updates offered in a number of languages in addition to English.

Updates are also posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New this year, Amazon’s voice-activated computer service Alexa will be relaying NORAD Tracks Santa updates through the Echo device once the function has been enabled.

