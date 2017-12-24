Suspicious package near home of U.S. treasury secretary turns out to be horse manure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor’s house.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from “the American people.”

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.

A spokesman for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.