6-year-old spends first Christmas with service dog

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A holiday update to a story we have been following for months. A little six-year-old girl who lives with juvenile arthritis had her first Christmas with her service dog.

Kayleigh Andrews and her service dog Baylee were able to snuggle up under the tree after opening presents this morning.

Kayleigh got Baylee back in May of this year and she has been being trained to help with her balance when she walks and to pick up things for her.

The family said Christmas was extra special this year with her best friend by her side.