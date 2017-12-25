6-year-old spends first Christmas with service dog

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —  A holiday update to a story we have been following for months. A little six-year-old girl who lives with juvenile arthritis had her first Christmas with her service dog.

Kayleigh Andrews and her service dog Baylee were able to snuggle up under the tree after opening presents this morning.

Kayleigh got Baylee back in May of this year and she has been being trained to help with her balance when she walks and to pick up things for her.

The family said Christmas was extra special this year with her best friend by her side.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington couple recalls Christmas past
Read More»
31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Local church’s Christmas Feast spreads more than just cheer
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dozens of families head to theaters for holiday tradition
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments