Local church’s Christmas Feast spreads more than just cheer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Not everyone has a place to call home on Christmas and far too many don’t pull up to a table for a warm meal. But one Wilmington church continues to offer that and more for the community.

“The love of Jesus, that’s what it’s all about the love of Jesus,” Organizer, Patsy Perhala said.

Spreading more than Christmas cheer, that is exactly what members of the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church did Monday afternoon. Many like Jon Gaujot said the event is a true blessing.

“Without them I don’t know what I would have done this morning,” Gaujot said.

It is called the ‘Christmas Feast,’ feeding the homeless and less fortunate who had no where to go on Christmas day.

“It’s overwhelming I’ve never experienced it. I have been homeless now for many months,” Gaujot said. “And everyone is really trying hard in this community.”

Not only did dozens receive a good meal and a place to enjoy the holiday, they also got to pick out four clothing items, a blanket, toys for their kids or grand kids, and got gift bags full of goodies.

It is a special event Rebecca Mumford has been coming to for years.

“I love when Christmas time come because this church always helps out,” Mumford said. “Cause you got a whole lot of people out here that don’t got no where to go and need things. And y’all are helping out especially with the blankets and the toys of course.”

The feast helped share more than just kindness and generosity, it also instilled life lessons for Mumford’s grandchildren.

“Just to be helpful and thankful. Help anybody that you can,” Mumford said. “If you can’t help them, send them to somebody who can.”

Organizers said at least 150 people attended this year’s Christmas Feast.

“It’s just awesome, just look at how many people are here it’s just a beautiful sight,” Perhala said.

This event has been in place for at least 14 years and organizers don’t plan on stopping any time soon.