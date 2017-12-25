Employee at The Pointe 14 in Wilmington accepts movie ticket from customer on Christmas Day (Photo: Justin McKee/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After opening up presents on Christmas morning, what’s becoming a growing tradition among many families on the holiday is heading to the movie theater to catch the latest flick from Hollywood.

“Going to the movies on Christmas has kind of gotten to be a regular thing. Every time we’ve been to the movies on Christmas Day, it’s been packed,” said moviegoer Beau Lyons.

The Pointe 14 in Wilmington was packed with people looking to watch their film of choice and spend time with their loved ones.

Some of the more popular movie selections included Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Pitch Perfect 3, and Jumanji.

Moviegoers told us that they appreciated the theater’s employees working on the holiday and giving them the opportunity for some family time.

“I think there are some people that don’t mind working on Christmas and they like making the extra money and so it just gives us some time to enjoy being together,” said moviegoer Stacey Hill.

The theater is running 13 different movies on the holiday, with showtimes starting as late as 10:35 p.m.

A couple of other theaters are also open for business, despite the holiday. You can head to AMC Wilmington 16 off Market Street or Regal Mayfaire Stadium 16 and Imax in Mayfaire.