Wilmington couple recalls Christmas past

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Do you remember all of your favorite childhood Christmas memories? One Wilmington couple does and shared some of their favorite things about the holiday.

The Beatty’s, a couple who have been married almost 70 years and have spent many holidays together.

93-year-old Bob Beatty said his favorite gift as a child was an airplane.

“It had wings it had a little propeller and you could peddle it. If you peddled it the propeller would go around. As a matter of fact I don’t remember what happened to it but I had an uncle who was very strong man, and he would pick up the airplane and me and kinda fly us around,” Bob Beatty said.

Meanwhile his wife reminisced on her favorite gift from Santa from when she was a little girl.

“I remember the first actual doll that I got and it was a porcelain doll,” Cleopatra Beatty said. “It was one of my favorites but I played with it so much it didn’t last.”

Most of all they remember the moments shared with their three sons.

“Over the years of course we’ve given a lot of presents and when our middle son was young one of the presents he had was a couple little guns. This was back in cowboy days and he wore those guns we could hardly get them off of him,” Bob said.

But spending time with family is the Beatty’s most valued holiday tradition.

“The most important things in our lives really, because our children are so generous about spending some of their time with us,” Cleopatra said.

And even though their three sons are grown up and have families of their own, they love making new memories with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“It’s not as special as it was when the boys were little but with the grandchildren living here it makes it still very special,” Bob said.

The Beatty’s said they would be heading over to their grandson’s house to spend the rest of Christmas day with them as they continue making new holiday memories.