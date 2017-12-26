Christmas returns low, discount shopping up at local JCPenney

Many shopping at JCPenney for post holiday discounts (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you did not get the gift you wished for this holiday season, you are not alone. People across the country are returning or exchanging presents following Christmas.

But for many stopping by JCPenney at Wilmington’s Independence Mall, more people are heading to the sales racks than returning gifts.

“I think a lot of people now are coming for a great deal especially the holiday decor, some of the gifty items that we tend to mark down on the day after Christmas,” JCPenney General Manager, Ed Koontz said.

For many the day after Christmas is the best time to shop for future holidays.

“Every year I have a lot of people to buy for,” shopping for holiday discount, Evelyn Stanley said. “I have a large family, and then I have a dining group I buy little gifts for, so I like to get things on sale, so I can save some money and still make them happy and make me happy.”

While many are buying discounted items or gifts for next year, some are returning or exchanging their gifts but there is not as many people as you might think.

“I hardly ever have anything to return, but I do get gift cards for Christmas, and I love those, ’cause you can get in on the deals, the sales and, like I said, the after-Christmas things so,” Stanley said.

Koontz said for the past few years there has been a decrease in returns. With more online purchases and gift cards it has made things easier on everyone.

However, if you are returning items this week Koontz has a few things for you to remember.

“The easiest thing is have a receipt. If you don’t have the original receipt, you can get a gift receipt,” Koontz said. “Hopefully the person that gave it to you has that. If they didn’t, we can still look it up at the cash register if we have a little bit of information from you the day you purchased it as well. If you don’t have that at least bring your ID. That way we can put it in the system and take care of you that way.”

So far, Koontz says returns have been steady but they are not nearly as busy as last year. Koontz adds Christmas deals, plus an extra 50% off of clearance items, run now until New Years.