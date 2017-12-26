Christmas tree recycling gets underway as post-holiday clean-up begins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The presents have been opened. The big meal has been eaten. Soon many of us will start packing up the Christmas decorations. And if you have a real Christmas tree to get rid of, you can recycle it.

New Hanover County offers free Christmas tree recycling beginning today and running through January 15. The county recycles them into mulch or compost. The trees can be dropped off at:

Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road

Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road

Ogden Park, 225 Ogden Park Drive (near the baseball fields)

New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North

There will be a designated area at each location for the trees to be neatly stacked.

In Wrightsville Beach, residents can put trees out curbside for free pick-up through Jan. 31.

The Town of Carolina Beach will provide free Christmas tree removal each Monday, Wednesday and Friday during January. The town will also work with the Cape Fear Surfrider Foundation again this year in a dune re-building program using the recycled Christmas trees. The program will take place on Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. at the Ocean Blvd. beach access. Volunteers are needed and welcome to join in this family friendly event to help protect our beaches. Participants are asked to bring a shovel, tape measure, and scissors if possible.

Christmas tree recycling begins today in Brunswick County. Residents and property owners can drop off trees at the landfill for free through Jan. 31. The county’s Convenience Centers will accept also accept Christmas trees but there is a $5 per tree fee.

In Pender County you can drop off Christmas trees starting Saturday and until Jan. 15 at the Convenience Centers in Hampstead and Rocky Point.

Lights and decorations must be removed from all trees.