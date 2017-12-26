Feds charge man, say he sprayed a foul liquid at supermarket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A man who authorities say sprayed a foul-smelling brown liquid on produce at a South Carolina grocery store now faces federal charges.

Charleston Police said 41-year-old Pau Hang was arrested Oct. 15 after a manager saw him empty a bottle of liquid with a bad odor like feces on the produce and other items at a Harris Teeter store in Charleston.

A police report suggested Hang was a contractor and was angry because he thought the store owed him money.

A federal grand jury indicted Hang earlier this month on charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product and tainting a consumer product to cause commercial harm.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Hang, who remains in jail on a $200,000 bond.

