Kwanzaa celebrations kick off in Wilmington

Kwanzaa celebrations in Wilmington (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the Christmas season comes to an end another celebration begins. Kwanzaa is a celebration that begins December 26th and continues through January 1st.

The Temple of Truth, Light and Life in Wilmington was filled with dance, music, fellowship and celebrations as the first of seven principles kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa.

“These are things we should be doing year round, and family, and unity and being able to connect back to our African culture,” organizer Sonya Patrick said.

A holiday that honors African heritage in African-American culture.

“Cause a lot of the things we do in our African culture we do on a regular basis, but we don’t know it’s actually connecting back to the culture,” Patrick said.

While the celebrations only last for a week one organizer said Kwanzaa is a reflection of how people should live year round.

“So Kwanzaa is very very important because what it does it establishes a foundation and a background for our people as to where we come from what our values are, our morals are. How do we supposed to live opposed to how we are living,” organizer Kojo Nantambu said.

Each day a different principle is recognized, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Something they hope to teach the younger generation.

“While it’s about jubilation and having a good time,” Nantambu said. “It’s more about teaching because we have the responsibility as elders and parents to teach our children to remember who they are and from which they have come.”

As the celebration continues those participating honor their heritage and roots.

If you missed tonight organizers said they will have another event at the Temple of Truth, Light and Life tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. They also said everyone is welcome to enjoy in the celebrations.