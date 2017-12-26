Trooper trying to catch reckless driver breaks arm in crash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say a North Carolina trooper trying to pull over a reckless driver crashed his cruiser and broke his arm.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper was checking on a report of a mattress on Interstate 85 in Charlotte on Monday when a Honda Civic sped by him and he tried to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities say the Civic driver did not stop, and the trooper lost control of his car, crashing into a pole in the highway median. The trooper broke his arm, but didn’t suffer any other serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol told media outlets the trooper got a partial license plate number of the Civic and authorities are still looking for the driver of that car.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
‘Bologna Bandit’ strikes several homes, churches
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Doctor faces charges over opioid prescriptions and 5 patient deaths
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Raccoon attacks 4-month-old baby, drags her out of bed
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments