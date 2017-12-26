Pet Pals: 2 Chihuahuas and 3 cats looking for homes!

These animals are all looking for forever homes! Meet them at New Hanover County Animal Services (Photo: Facebook/NHSOAnimalServices)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week, we are featuring multiple pets from New Hanover County Animal Services. All of these four-legged friends are looking for forever homes.

Cortez is a 5-year-old neutered male Chihuahua with a black and tan coat. He is looking for a low maintenance relationship where he can walk by your side.

Carmen is also a Chihuahua. She and Cortez are best friends and must be adopted together. Carmen is a spayed 6-year-old female with a tri-color coat. She’s also looking for a low maintenance relationship and wants to find a forever friend.

There are also some cats looking for homes.

First is a 5-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. He has a black coat and bright yellow eyes. He’s peaceful and loves to spend the day in bed or on a warm windowsill.

Then, there is a 7-month-old neutered domestic shorthair. He has a white and grey coat. The shelter calls him sweet as pie.. And incredibly playful. He’s happy with the simplest of toys, like a cardboard box.

Lastly, there is a 7-month-old neutered grey tabby. He’s the perfect mixture of sweet and salty. Shelter staff says he’s affectionate and eager to make his future owner happy.

To meet any of these animals and see if they’d be perfect for your home, head to New Hanover County Animal Services. Their hours vary during the holiday season so it’s best to call in advance.

County residents can adopt for $70.

To see other animals available for adoption, click here.