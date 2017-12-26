Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

President Donald Trump signs the tax reform bill on December 22, 2017 (Photo: MSNBC)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will “eventually come together “on a new health care plan for the country.

Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said “the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.”

Much of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law during this year’s congressional session, but couldn’t get it through the Senate.

Trump and his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Guatemala says it is moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
Read More»
Roy Moore GOP
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
The GOP fights for its own voters to stop the next Roy Moore
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump supporters greet tax law with shrugs and measured hope
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments