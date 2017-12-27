Americans rank Obama ‘most admired man’ for tenth consecutive year

Americans named former President Barack Obama the “most admired man” for the tenth consecutive year, according to the results of a Gallup poll released on Wednesday.

Obama earned the distinction with 17 percent of respondents saying he is the man they admire most.

Donald Trump came in second place with 14 percent.

Tied for third place were Pope Francis, Rev. Billy Graham, Arizona Sen. John McCain, and the business magnate behind Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk.

Hillary Clinton earned the distinction of “most admired woman” for the 16th consecutive year, making her the most admired man or woman in Gallup’s polling history.

Michelle Obama was the second most admired woman, followed by Oprah Winfrey in third place and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth. Tied for fifth place were German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

According to Gallup, President Trump is one of only a small number of incumbent presidents not to earn the distinction of most admired man since polling began in 1946.

Presidents Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush all fell short of first place during their time in office.

Gallup suggests that Trump’s unpopularity is what held him back from earning the distinction. Trump’s approval numbers have been trending below 40 percent for the past two months.

“The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country,” explained Gallup senior editor Jeffrey Jones. “But when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first.”

In conducting the poll, respondents were asked, “What man that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most?” They were also asked for their second choice.