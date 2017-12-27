Kids bored during Christmas break? Cape Fear Museum offers ‘EdVenture’ week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas vacation for many kids means plenty of time away from school work and education.

However, the Cape Fear Museum is helping kids with a fun way to learn. They call it an EdVenture.

“EdVenture week” or educational adventure is a way for families to come out to the museum to learn and have fun during the break.

They had toys and games Wednesday to introduce the world of coding to kids.

The museum says this helps reinforce lessons that will be good to use in the future.

“Any time you’re able to pull out toys to teach a little science is a fun time,” Amy Thornton, museum education coordinator, said. “So we have historic toys, modern toys, historic games, modern games. We also have electronic games. We can explore toys and games without bringing in a little bit of more recent technology and that really helps to teach STEM. Both of our electronic games teach coding.”

There are still more programs this week for kids including an astronomy program and a two day planetarium program.

