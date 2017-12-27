Aerial photo of Disneyland in Anaheim, CA Wed. on a very busy day. (Photo: KABC)

Long lines at #Disneyland as Toontown and Fantasyland are affected by a power outage: https://t.co/wpyWWb7ZB0 (Photos: @idkmybff_Sarah) pic.twitter.com/Cl2xm3X5dK — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 27, 2017

She says about 12 rides were affected but that no one was hurt. An unknown number of guests were taken off the rides, and no one else was being allowed into the park.

Brown says power is back on Toontown and much of Fantasyland and is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday.

Some people wrote posts on social media wondering if they’d get refunds.

