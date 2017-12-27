Driver stuck on tracks rescued just before train hits car

CONGERS, N.Y. (AP) — Good Samaritans rescued a woman whose car got stuck on railroad tracks in a New York City suburb on Christmas Eve just before a freight train demolished her vehicle.

Police in Rockland County say the woman told them she got confused trying to make a turn near a rail crossing and wound up on the tracks in Congers around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Richie Dononvan told WCBS-TV he joined others in trying to move the car off the tracks. He then got the driver out of the vehicle just before a southbound CSX train slammed into the car and pushed it down the tracks.

No one was injured.

Donovan and others at the scene recorded the collision on their cellphones.

CSX officials say the New Jersey-bound train originated in Ohio.

