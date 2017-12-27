Homeless flock to Wilmington shelter as temperatures drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As winter weather approaches one Wilmington shelter is seeing an increase from people without a warm place to sleep.

The Good Shepherd Center Executive Director Katrina Knight said they want to encourage people to think about their safety as temperatures drop.

Knight also said during summer months when the temperatures rise is another time of the year they see more beds taken.

She also said, even if more people come to the shelter they have plenty of room.

“We don’t want folks sleeping in the woods, we don’t want people sleeping in cars or places where they’re not just going to be uncomfortable,” Knight said. “They’re going to be at risk ya know serious health situation occurring or just in general being unsafe ya know exposed out in the elements.”

The Good Shepherd Center has a total of 118 beds including a separate dormitory for men and woman, while also providing separate rooms for families to stay together in.