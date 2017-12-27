Jacque Brown enjoying differences between Cape Fear and UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jacque Brown took the short trip from Cape Fear Community College to UNCW this season as a recruited walk-on. Many factors went into his decision but it ultimately came down to one thing.

“Winning,” Brown said. That’s what I want to do, that’s what I’m all about. I wanted to go somewhere that is winning and going to the tournament so that attracted me here. That was the main thing that attracted me here.”

The winning culture created at UNCW is something that has brought many names to the team as of late.

It also helped that the commute to his new school is less than 10 miles away from the CFCC Campus in Downtown Wilmington. While the location is nearly the same, after attending a game as a fan last year, he learned the stage is not the same at all.

“It’s a lot different,” Brown said. “The gyms are a lot different. Obviously the atmosphere is a lot different. At Junior College games there isn’t a lot of people but when I came to the Charleston game, it was filled up. That made me want to come in and be a part of that.”

In the early portion of the season, Brown and the Seahawks saw many top talent players who challenged the team with their skillset. One would assume this would be another transition for Jacque, but he says he’s been prepared.

“At the Junior College level we played a bunch of players that went on to the power conferences,” Brown said. “So the competition was still there but there is a difference with the system.”

Speaking of systems, Jacque is a piece in a system built on guards. The Seahawks fly by speeding teams up, just like he did while playing at East Carteret High School.

“I kind of ran this in high school, so going fast is all I know,” Brown said. “So when I came here, it wasn’t too much of a change for me.”

Through the first few months of the season, Jacque hasn’t seen the court as much as he may have expected. But through the coming days of conference play, he knows he can make an impact when his number is called.

“I’ve got a lot of experience, quickness and shooting,” Brown said. “I’m an all-around player.”